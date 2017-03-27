Wireless Hotspots for Educational Use...

Wireless Hotspots for Educational Use Now Circulating at JMRL

9 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

Release from the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Beginning April 1, the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will be circulating wireless hotspots as part of an initiative to bring wireless internet to students who do not have access at home. Each branch library will have its own hotspot to circulate for three weeks at a time.

