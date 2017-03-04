WiFi Power Bar

Ever wanted to access a file or run some program on your computer while away from home, but the darned thing is turned off? Finding themselves occasionally working away from home and not wanting to leave their computer on for extended periods, [robotmaker]'s solution was to hack into existence a WiFi-controlled power bar ! Inside the junction box, an eight-channel relay is connected to an ESP8266 module. The module uses MQTT to communicate with Home Assistant and is powered by a partially dismembered USB AC adapter - wrapped in kapon tape for safe-keeping.

