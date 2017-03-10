Wi-Fi on wheels: Google helps students get online, on the go

For eighth-grader Lakaysha Governor, her daily two-hour school bus commute had been spent catching up with friends and trying to tune out distractions from unruly preschoolers. Now, thanks to Google, the aspiring forensic anthropologist said she's able to spend that time finishing up her daily school work so she's free to engage in her favorite activity once she gets home: reading.

