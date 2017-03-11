Why This Cheap Feature Phone Could Be a Big Deal for Nokia Corp
HMD Global, which designs and manufactures Nokia's phones under a licensing agreement, has rebooted the 17 year-old device in a move that has turned a lot of heads. But will it be meaningful to Nokia investors, given how much phones have evolved in all those years? Nokia and HMD are happy with the publicity the 3310 is generating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC