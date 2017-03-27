What's in Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones?

Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8+ are superfast and 4K capable, and also herald the arrival of new technologies like Bluetooth 5 and LTE gigabit modems Samsung's new Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones look beautiful, and are loaded with new features that could make an upgrade worthwhile. The handsets are superfast and 4K capable, and also herald the arrival of new technologies like Bluetooth 5 and LTE gigabit modems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PC World.