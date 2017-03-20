Westfield is watching: shopping centr...

Westfield is watching: shopping centre wifi logs location, web traffic

Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Canberrans using Westfield shopping centres are being tracked with the centre's free wi-fi, with the data able to log the visitor's time spent in the centre, where they spent it and what websites they visited. Fairfax Media visited Westfield Belconnen and used their free wi-fi network, before contacting Westfield's privacy officer who provided the data of the visit.

