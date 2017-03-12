We Scored High on This Cybersecurity ...

We Scored High on This Cybersecurity Quiz. How About You?

Read more: Connecticut Post

A new study from Pew Research Center finds that even amid high profile hacks on businesses and institutions that affect millions, many Americans don't have a comprehensive understanding about what precautions need to be taken to prevent cybersecurity breaches. And perhaps it is unsurprising, but Pew says that "those with higher levels of education and younger internet users are more likely to answer cybersecurity questions correctly."

