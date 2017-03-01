VOIP Phone using wireless internet2

I am attempting to use a VOIP phone that only has the means to connect to a hardwired ethernet LAN, and I need a way to connect it to the internet. There is a computer that it can be connected to, so what I need to know is should I get a wireless bridge that can receive from the wireless network and connect it to the phone via ethernet, or if I could find some way to use the computer which has a wireless network adapted to give ethernet internet connection to the phone.

