Vifa Oslo portable Bluetooth speaker review: A Danish delight for the deep-pocketed
Being a function-over-form kinda guy, I was skeptical when presented with Vifa Oslo's high-fashion looks and $549 price tag. The absence of any protection from the elements only amplified that emotion: You'll look like a swell strolling the CA te d'Azur with this portable speaker, but you'd better not take it to the beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PC World.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC