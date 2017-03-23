Vifa Oslo portable Bluetooth speaker ...

Vifa Oslo portable Bluetooth speaker review: A Danish delight for the deep-pocketed

Being a function-over-form kinda guy, I was skeptical when presented with Vifa Oslo's high-fashion looks and $549 price tag. The absence of any protection from the elements only amplified that emotion: You'll look like a swell strolling the CA te d'Azur with this portable speaker, but you'd better not take it to the beach.

