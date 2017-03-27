Verizon to launch wireless Cat M1 net...

Verizon to launch wireless Cat M1 network nationwide to juice IoT

1 hr ago Read more: ComputerWorld

Verizon on Friday will launch a nationwide wireless network designed to help developers, businesses, utilities and municipalities deploy secure internet-of-things devices at lower cost. The Verizon 4G LTE Category M1 network will span 2.4 million square miles and will be the first of its kind, the company said .

