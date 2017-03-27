V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless combine Bluetooth connectivity and hi-res audio

Headphones, and now Bluetooth wireless speaker , manufacturer V-Moda has announced a sequel to the Crossfade Wireless headphones we reviewed in October 2016. Appropriately called the Crossfade 2 Wireless, the new pair of over-ear headphones takes the same overall design, but adds high-resolution audio certification for improved sound quality, along with several other upgrades.

