V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless combine B...

V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless combine Bluetooth connectivity and hi-res audio

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Pocket-lint.co.uk

Headphones, and now Bluetooth wireless speaker , manufacturer V-Moda has announced a sequel to the Crossfade Wireless headphones we reviewed in October 2016. Appropriately called the Crossfade 2 Wireless, the new pair of over-ear headphones takes the same overall design, but adds high-resolution audio certification for improved sound quality, along with several other upgrades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocket-lint.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,439 • Total comments across all topics: 279,891,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC