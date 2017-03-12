Used wheels: 2012-16 Chevy Sonic

History/description: Launched in North America for 2012, the Chevrolet Sonic is the only subcompact built in North America, and it competes with models like the Mazda 2, Ford Fiesta, Nissan Versa Note and Hyundai Accent. Available in both Sedan and five-door hatchback models, and with several powerplants and feature packages, Sonic selection is plentiful for the used-car shopper, too.

