UPDATE 1-Sweden's MTG sells Baltic broadcasting in shift to digital

Sweden's MTG has agreed to sell its Baltic broadcasting operations to Providence Equity Partners, the latest deal in its transformation from a traditional broadcaster to a digital entertainment firm. Founded 30 years ago by media mogul Jan Stenbeck - who also created telecom operators Tele2 and Millicom - MTG now faces declining linear TV viewing and is pushing into the multi-billion dollar online gaming market.

