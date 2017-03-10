Two radio signals, one chip, open a n...

Two radio signals, one chip, open a new world for wireless communication

Cornell engineers have devised a method for transmitting and receiving radio signals on a single chip, which could ultimately help change the way wireless communication is done. Separating the send and receive bands is difficult enough, but the problem is compounded by the ever-increasing number of bands in the latest devices, which handle everything wireless technology has to offer.

