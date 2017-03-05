Tigo Merges With Airtel - Daily Guide Africa
StarrFMonline.com understands that per the agreement, Millicom International Cellular S.A and Bharti Airtel Limited will have equal ownership and governance rights in the merged entity. Mohamed Dabbour, Executive Vice President, Millicom Africa, said: "In a highly fragmented telecom market, this deal represents a major milestone for our business in Ghana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC