Tigo, Airtel to meet NCA over merger
Sources close to the Tigo-Airtel merger deal in Ghana have hinted that the main actors in the deal will present the details to National Communications Authority this week and subsequently seek their approval. Millicom International Cellular SA and Bharti Airtel last week announced the consolidation of their operations in Ghana but stated the merger is yet to get government and the regulator's approval before it could take effect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC