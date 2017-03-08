Tigo, Airtel to meet NCA over merger

Sources close to the Tigo-Airtel merger deal in Ghana have hinted that the main actors in the deal will present the details to National Communications Authority this week and subsequently seek their approval. Millicom International Cellular SA and Bharti Airtel last week announced the consolidation of their operations in Ghana but stated the merger is yet to get government and the regulator's approval before it could take effect.

