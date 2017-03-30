The Wall Street Journal: AT&T to buil...

The Wall Street Journal: AT&T to build nationwide wireless network for first responders

Sixteen years after communications breakdowns on 9/11 hobbled police and firefighters at Ground Zero, the U.S. government awarded $6.5 billion and valuable airwaves to AT&T Inc. to start building a nationwide broadband network for first responders. The idea was born out of the 9/11 Commission, and it is the only of the bipartisan report's recommendations yet to be implemented.

