The Hideez Key 2 is a universal key that will manage your passwords, open doors, and more

You need more security and efficiency in your life, and the universal key known as the Hideez Key 2 can help. We briefly mentioned the Hideez Key 2 last week, when it made its debut at the London Wearable Technology Show, but there's much more for you to know.

