The big CBRS promise: private enterprise LTE wireless networks

If you can get past that unappealing acronym, you just might find that CBRS is worth paying attention to as a serious wireless network alternative for enterprises in the not-too-distant future. It's been hard to ignore CBRS of late, as everyone from Google to the big carriers to GE has been touting the potential benefits of indoor and outdoor LTE services within shared 3.5 GHz spectrum opened up by the FCC for commercial use .

