Talks to use church spires for wifi and phone signal in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire
A Norfolk project which uses church towers and spires to boost internet and mobile coverage in rural areas is looking to expand into Suffolk and Cambridgeshire. Church commissioner MP Dame Caroline said work was now under way to match "not-spots" for internet coverage to church assets to see where the signal boosters could and should be installed.
