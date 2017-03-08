Sprint CFO: AT&T/Time Warner combo wi...

Sprint CFO: AT&T/Time Warner combo will reshape wireless industry

16 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

A buyout of Time Warner by AT&T will mean fundamental change for the wireless industry , Sprint Chief Financial Officer Tarek Robbiati says. He didn't have much to say about a much-discussed prospective merger with fellow underdog T-Mobile , but noted with AT&T/Time Warner progressing, "We'll see how this will pan out over time ... That's really creating a platform for convergence."

Chicago, IL

