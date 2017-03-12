Southern Manufacturing 2017: Quartz crystals target wireless and IoT

At Southern Manufacturing 2017, the Crystals announced by Jauch Quartz - in the JXSxx-WA quartz crystal series - are designed for wireless applications in a variety of settings. They support frequencies of 24.0MHz, 26.0MHz, 32.0MHz, 37.40MHz, 38.40MHz or 40.0MHz, which are often used by radio frequency application specific integrated circuits .

