Skype WiFi will be dead next month; it's unclear if Microsoft WiFi will survive
Microsoft will be discontinuing its paid WiFi service at the end of March, with users being advised to use their remaining credit now. Originally called Skype WiFi and later rebranded as Microsoft WiFi, the service allowed users to find hotspots around the world and pay for their connection time with Skype credit.
