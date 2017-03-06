Sioux Falls Man Facing Child Porn Cha...

Sioux Falls Man Facing Child Porn Charges Turns Himself In

A Sioux Falls man has turned himself in after authorities say they got a cyber-tip that he was downloading child pornography of victims as young as three months old. The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office had a warrant out for 48-year-old Mark Ullrick after investigators went to his home last week.

