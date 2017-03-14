Sex-Toy Maker Caught Tracking Users$3...

Sex-Toy Maker Caught Tracking Users$3M payout after collecting private data from vibrator.

8 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Beast

A Canadian sex-toy manufacturer, We-Vibe, has been ordered to pay out almost $3 million to customers who bought a "smart vibrator" that tracked owners' usage without their knowledge. Each customer who used the associated app will be paid $7,433, and customers who bought the vibrator but never used the app can claim up to $147.

