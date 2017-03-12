Rioters to face new laws; Wi-Fi fades...

Rioters to face new laws; Wi-Fi fades; Massive solar deal: Evening Express, March 13

The Andrews government will introduce new legislation to combat the growing number of violent gang-related riots at family events such as the Moomba Festival. The announcement comes just days after Moomba was marred by street violence for the second consecutive year when dozens of teens rioted in Federation Square on Saturday night.

