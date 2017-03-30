Review: Jam Audio JAM Xterior Max Rug...

Review: Jam Audio JAM Xterior Max Rugged Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: ILounge

Ruggedized portable Bluetooth speakers seem to be all the rage these days, which makes sense when you consider how much more versatile they are - a rugged, waterproof speaker can still be used on your desk to dining room table, but also provides the advantage of being able to come with you on a wide variety of outdoor activities. The JAM Xterior Max is the third rugged entry in Jam Audio's wide range of Bluetooth speakers, promising IP67 dustproof and waterproof ratings, along with a shockproof design, and an integrated screw mount designed for attaching to a bicycle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ILounge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,277 • Total comments across all topics: 279,386,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC