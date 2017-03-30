Review: Jam Audio JAM Xterior Max Rugged Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Ruggedized portable Bluetooth speakers seem to be all the rage these days, which makes sense when you consider how much more versatile they are - a rugged, waterproof speaker can still be used on your desk to dining room table, but also provides the advantage of being able to come with you on a wide variety of outdoor activities. The JAM Xterior Max is the third rugged entry in Jam Audio's wide range of Bluetooth speakers, promising IP67 dustproof and waterproof ratings, along with a shockproof design, and an integrated screw mount designed for attaching to a bicycle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ILounge.