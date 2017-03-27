Raspberry Pi Zero W has IoT level wir...

Raspberry Pi Zero W has IoT level wireless connectivity

Electronics Weekly

Raspberry Pi has selected a chipset from Cypress Semiconductor to provide Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless interfaces on the new Raspberry Pi Zero W board. The CYW43438 chipset provides 802.11n Wi-Fi with algorithms to support simultaneous Bluetooth 4.1 operations such as audio streaming and low-power Bluetooth Low Energy connections to smartphones, sensors and other low-power devices.

