Raspberry Pi Zero Goes Wireless, Adds...

Raspberry Pi Zero Goes Wireless, Adds Bluetooth

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: T.H.E. Journal

It lacks Ethernet and full-sized USB-A ports like its flagship Raspberry Pi , but it is smaller and a fraction of the cost. Both the Raspberry Pi Zero and Raspberry Pi Zero W have the same BCM2835 single-core chip that is in the original Pi, but the latter offers 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 4.0 capabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at T.H.E. Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,648 • Total comments across all topics: 279,255,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC