Raspberry Pi Zero Goes Wireless, Adds Bluetooth
It lacks Ethernet and full-sized USB-A ports like its flagship Raspberry Pi , but it is smaller and a fraction of the cost. Both the Raspberry Pi Zero and Raspberry Pi Zero W have the same BCM2835 single-core chip that is in the original Pi, but the latter offers 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 4.0 capabilities.
