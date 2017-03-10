Pyle Launches the Disco Jam 2, Bluetooth 1200 Watt Stereo Speaker System for Nonstop Partying
March 16, 2017 Pyle USAA , introduces the Disco Jam 2 Stereo Speaker System , a 1200-watt mobile party machine featuring an impressive high-powered audio output. The Disco Jam 2 boasts two 10" woofers and three 5" Piezo Tweeters creating the ideal ultimate party system for the aspiring DJ.
