Pyle Launches the Disco Jam 2, Bluetooth 1200 Watt Stereo Speaker System for Nonstop Partying

March 16, 2017 Pyle USAA , introduces the Disco Jam 2 Stereo Speaker System , a 1200-watt mobile party machine featuring an impressive high-powered audio output. The Disco Jam 2 boasts two 10" woofers and three 5" Piezo Tweeters creating the ideal ultimate party system for the aspiring DJ.

