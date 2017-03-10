Pwnie Express eases security remediation with a risk-assessment tool
Pwnie Express is adding a tool that ranks the risks its security service finds on customer networks and makes it easier to remediate them. The new feature of the company's Pulse service assesses potential vulnerabilities that its sensors detect in customers' networks and issues a grade in each of four categories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC