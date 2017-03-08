Proliferation of Next-generation LTE ...

Proliferation of Next-generation LTE Wireless Networks to Fuel the...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

The report also lists the industrial sector, communications sector, computing devices, consumer electronic devices segment, and the military and aerospace segment as the five major end-user segments, of which the industrial and communications sector accounted for more than 71% of the market share. According to Chetan Mohan, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research, "Industrial and automotive sectors will witness a high demand for amplifiers and comparators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,151 • Total comments across all topics: 279,448,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC