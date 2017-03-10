Ping An WiFi Gains CNY550 Million Investment

Ping An WiFi, a brand under China's Ping An Group, announced that they have gained a CNY550 million investment from Kuang-Chi Group and the two parties will jointly establish a company named Shenzhen Ping'an Xunke. The combo have initiated what they call a "smart WiFi network application industrial alliance", aiming to promote smart city construction.

