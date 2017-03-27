Passives kit supports wireless design with Nordic ICs
Distributor Rutronik has Starter Kits, assembled by Murata from its range of passive devices, for Nordic Semiconductor chip based designs, specifically those using nRF51x22 and nRF52x32 ICs. The starter kits include all passive components for BTLE , various chip ceramic capacitors and multilayer inductors, baluns, as well as two crystals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Microwave Engineering Online.
