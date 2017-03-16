Partnering to become a a smart city,a expanding wireless systems
Lafayette, West Lafayette, Purdue University and Tippecanoe County are partnering up become a "smart city," which will expand wireless systems and benefit residents and schools. News 18 looks at how the project sets the stage for even larger things in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.
