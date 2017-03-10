Ottawa-based sex toy maker settles pr...

Ottawa-based sex toy maker settles privacy lawsuit for $5M

The We-Vibe 4 Plus App Only product is one of several Bluetooth enable devices covered in a recent lawsuit settlement. The Ottawa-based maker of a smart sex toy has agreed to a $5 million settlement after two people sued, alleging the vibrator collected some very personal information.

Chicago, IL

