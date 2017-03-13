Nuclear physics, plastic surgery & mo...

Nuclear physics, plastic surgery & more: 802.11ac wave 2 users sound off

The second wave of 802.11ac Wi-Fi technology, primarily distinguished by new MIMO capabilities, bigger channels and the general ability to handle larger and denser groups of connections, is starting to make its way into enterprises. MU-MIMO is the piece that's got everyone excited for wave 2 - it stands for multi-user, multiple-input, multiple-output, meaning that access points use larger numbers of antennae that can be managed algorithmically to provide a more flexible distribution of wireless resources.



