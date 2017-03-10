Nokia provides LG CNS with a mission-critical communications network to support railway operations on Malaysia's first mass rapid transit line Project is key part of the establishment of the new SBK line covering 51 km and serving 1.2 million residents in the Greater Kuala Lumpur/Klang Valley region Backbone network will deliver a range of services including security, passenger information, wireless transmission as well as operational support subsystems Espoo, Finland - Malaysia has launched its first Mass Rapid Transit line with the help of Nokia and LG CNS.

