Nokia provides LG CNS with a mission-critical communications network...
Nokia provides LG CNS with a mission-critical communications network to support railway operations on Malaysia's first mass rapid transit line Project is key part of the establishment of the new SBK line covering 51 km and serving 1.2 million residents in the Greater Kuala Lumpur/Klang Valley region Backbone network will deliver a range of services including security, passenger information, wireless transmission as well as operational support subsystems Espoo, Finland - Malaysia has launched its first Mass Rapid Transit line with the help of Nokia and LG CNS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC