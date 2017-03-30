Nintendo's Switch controllers work with PCs, Macs, and Android
The Nintendo Switch may have a lot of quirks right now , but if you get tired of the console, yet love the new Joy-Con or Switch Pro controller, you can use it with other devices. Several Switch fans and critics have confirmed that the controller works with Windows PCs, Macs, and Android devices.
