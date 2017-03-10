New Wireless Gecko SoCs Help Developers Tackle Multiprotocol IoT Design Challenges

Silicon Labs announces a major expansion of its Wireless Gecko system-on-chip portfolio , making it easier for developers of all skill levels to add versatile multiprotocol switching capabilities to increasingly complex IoT applications. The new EFR32xG12 SoCs support a broader range of multiprotocol, multiband use cases for home automation, connected lighting, wearables and industrial IoT.

