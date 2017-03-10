New wi-fi system to provide 100 times...

New wi-fi system to provide 100 times faster Internet

11 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

The wireless network not only has a huge capacity but also there is no need to share since every device gets its own ray of light. Scientists have developed a new wireless internet based on harmless infrared rays that is 100 times faster than existing wi-fi network and has the capacity to support more devices without getting congested.

Chicago, IL

