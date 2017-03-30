New stand-alone locks introduced

New stand-alone locks introduced

Read more: District Administration

Codelocks Inc. announced the expansion of its smart lock range with the addition of the CL4510. The new lock offers the same power, flexibility and convenience that Codelocks Inc. customers have grown accustomed to, but packs it into a smaller, sleeker package.

