New Bluetooth speaker, Decibel to be user-upgradeable, customisable

14 hrs ago

Design company Module has introduced Decibel, a beautifully designed Bluetooth speaker, that delivers powerful, high quality sound via dual cast alloy two-inch bass drivers and dual ultra-smooth soft dome tweeters. It also features USB-C fast charging and wireless charging for added convenience.

