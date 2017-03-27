Netgear expands its Orbi Wi-Fi system...

Netgear expands its Orbi Wi-Fi system into a product family, adding two less-expensive models

Netgear's Orbi RBK50 is one of the best Wi-Fi systems we've tested, and now the company is expanding the brand into a broader family of products with today's introduction of the Orbi RBK30 and the Orbi RBK40. Like the original Orbi, both of the new models are tri-band routers that dedicate one 5GHz Wi-Fi channel for data backhaul from satellite access points.

