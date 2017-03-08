NES Classic Edition's best wireless solution adds Nintendo Switch Joy-Con support
Now, the world's best Bluetooth adapter for the NES Classic Edition - a console whose comically short controller length all but requires a wireless solution - can add a couple new options to its list of supported controllers: the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons and Switch Pro controllers. The 8Bitdo x Analogue "Retro Receiver" for NES Classic Edition is a $17 Bluetooth dongle that plugs into the miniature console and, in turn, provides compatibility with a host of wireless controllers, from the PlayStation 4's DualShock 4 to 8Bitdo's own retro-inspired gamepads.
