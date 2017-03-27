NBN fixed wireless to get a speed boost to 100Mbps
The increased bandwidth will be made possible by aggregating four 20MHz carriers and will require new CPE and antenna at an end user's premises. The technology has been developed by fixed wireless network supplier Ericsson, customer equipment maker Netcomm Wireless and Qualcomm, which has developed the chipset able to integrate the four separate carriers.
