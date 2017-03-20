Moody's lowers outlook on U.S. telecom industry amid price war
Moody's credit rating agency lowered its outlook for the U.S. telecommunications industry to negative from stable on Thursday amid growing price competition for wireless services. Moody's vice president and senior credit officer Mark Stodden forecast in a report that U.S. aggregate wireless industry cash flows would fall by 2 percent in 2017.
