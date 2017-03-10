Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal

DAKAR, March 19 When Senegalese money transfer firm Wari agreed to buy the local mobile arm of Luxembourg-based Millicom International Cellular last month, it set the stage to challenge Orange's hold on mobile phones in French-speaking West Africa. Wari plans to list on the West Africa stock exchange in Ivory Coast this year, after the $129 million deal to buy mobile operator Tigo from Millicom is done, its CEO told Reuters in an interview.

