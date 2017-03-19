Man campaigns for WiFi on wards after his dying wife couldn't stay in touch
WiFi and phone signal on a hospital ward was so bad that a woman struggled to contact family in her final days. Terry Garnett said his wife Beverley found the coverage so bad that she had to 'lay on a hospital bed and not be able contact the outside world' before she died in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC