Locked Up in the Hospitals with Limited Wireless Netw...2

My Question first: Say I have two routers, a HOST router and a GUEST router; If the HOST doesn't have all its ports open, but the GUEST does, would the open ports on the GUEST just hit walls being that the HOST ports are closed? Or would it reroute to a different port to allow throughput? I feel as if I've answered my own question but I am still curious all the same. I'm having issues connecting Steam client to a Guest WiFi network in the hospital.

