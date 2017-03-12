Locked Up in the Hospitals with Limited Wireless Netw...2
My Question first: Say I have two routers, a HOST router and a GUEST router; If the HOST doesn't have all its ports open, but the GUEST does, would the open ports on the GUEST just hit walls being that the HOST ports are closed? Or would it reroute to a different port to allow throughput? I feel as if I've answered my own question but I am still curious all the same. I'm having issues connecting Steam client to a Guest WiFi network in the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tom's Hardware.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC